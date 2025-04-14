Rickard Rakell News: Matches career high in points

Rakell scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Rakell has three goals and four assists over his last eight contests. The 31-year-old has matched his career high of 69 points, which includes a personal-best 35 goals this season. He's earned 19 of his points with the man advantage while also being a big factor in non-scoring areas with 200 shots on net, 116 hits and 77 blocked shots over 80 outings.