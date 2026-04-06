Rickard Rakell headshot

Rickard Rakell News: Nets pair of goals Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Rakell scored two goals and placed three shots on net in Sunday's 5-2 win over Florida.

Rakell found the back of the net on a power play late in the opening period before later striking his second goal towards the end of the second. The 32-year-old forward currently has an eight-game point streak and has at least one point in 16 of his last 17 outings. He's scored 13 goals and compiled 23 points in that span, which is tied for sixth across the NHL. He's been excellent on a per-game basis this season with 24 goals, 48 points, 154 shots on net, 71 hits and 39 blocked shots across 57 appearances. Rakell remains a strong fantasy option for the remainder of the regular season.

Rickard Rakell
Pittsburgh Penguins
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