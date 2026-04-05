Rickard Rakell headshot

Rickard Rakell News: Point streak at seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Rakell scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 9-4 rout of Florida.

Both points came in the second period as the Penguins broke open a 2-2 tie. Rakell has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven straight games, piling up eight goals and 11 points over that stretch, and on the season he's contributed 22 goals and 46 points in 56 contests.

Rickard Rakell
Pittsburgh Penguins
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