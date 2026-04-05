Rickard Rakell News: Point streak at seven games
Rakell scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 9-4 rout of Florida.
Both points came in the second period as the Penguins broke open a 2-2 tie. Rakell has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven straight games, piling up eight goals and 11 points over that stretch, and on the season he's contributed 22 goals and 46 points in 56 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rickard Rakell See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher13 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule15 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1819 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rickard Rakell See More