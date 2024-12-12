Rickard Rakell News: Pots two in win
Rakell scored two goals on four shots and assisted on two others in Thursday's 9-2 win over Montreal.
It was a big night for the Penguins' top line, which accounted for five goals and 11 points. In addition to Rakell's two tallies, Bryan Rust had a three of his own. It was the second multi-goal effort of the season for Rakell, who has six tallies over the last 10 outings and leads the Pens with 12 markers overall.
