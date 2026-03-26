Rickard Rakell headshot

Rickard Rakell News: Racks up 14 points in last 11 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 7:21am

Rakell had two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa.

Rakell has six goals and eight assists in his last 11 games. He has fired 24 shots and was held off the scoresheet just once in that span. It was Rakell's first three-point game of the season and first since Dec. 23, 2024. The winger has 17 goals, 22 assists, five power-play goals, eight power-play assists, 137 shots and 66 hits in 51 games this season.

Rickard Rakell
Pittsburgh Penguins
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