Rickard Rakell News: Reaches 10-goal mark

Rakell scored a goal on two shots and blocked five shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Rakell is on a scoring binge with four goals over his last six games. He's up to 10 tallies and 15 points this season, and just three of his points have come on the power play. Rakell has added 62 shots on net, 47 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 26 appearances, which is decent all-around production considering the Penguins' overall struggles in 2024-25.