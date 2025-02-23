Rickard Rakell News: Records assist Saturday

Rakell offered an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Capitals.

Rakell fell ill while with Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but the illness didn't cost him any NHL action. The 31-year-old is on a roll with two goals and five assists during a six-game point streak in league play. For the season, he's up to an impressive 49 points, 149 shots on net, 93 hits, 66 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 57 appearances. While Rakell has three more years left on his contract after 2024-25, he comes with an affordable $5 million cap hit and could be a trade target for many contenders over the next couple of weeks if the Penguins decide to part ways with him while his value is high.