Rickard Rakell News: Scores in shootout loss

Rakell scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Rakell has been hot lately with four goals and an assist over his last six games. He's yet to produce a multi-point performance, but he's been one of the Penguins' steadier forwards on offense. Those five points account for all of his offense this season, and he's added 18 shots on net, 13 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across eight appearances.