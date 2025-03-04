Rickard Rakell News: Scores lone goal in loss

Rakell scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Rakell has scored four goals across three games to begin March, already surpassing his goal total (two) over eight contests in February. The 31-year-old is up to 29 tallies, 53 points, 165 shots on net, 100 hits, 66 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating through 63 appearances. He's one of the biggest names in trade talks, especially when he's having one of the best seasons of his career. As long as Rakell stays in Pittsburgh, he'll have the fantasy-friendly position of playing on Sidney Crosby's wing.