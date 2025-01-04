Fantasy Hockey
Rickard Rakell News: Scores power-play goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 9:33am

Rakell scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Rakell snapped a two-game pointless streak with his first power-play goal since Dec. 12, when he recorded four points in a 9-2 victory over Montreal. Rakell has plenty of opportunities to remain a steady contributor for the Penguins due to his first-line role, and he's been making the most of his chances. He's found the twine in seven of his last 12 appearances while amassing eight goals and 16 points.

