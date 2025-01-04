Rickard Rakell News: Scores power-play goal Friday
Rakell scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.
Rakell snapped a two-game pointless streak with his first power-play goal since Dec. 12, when he recorded four points in a 9-2 victory over Montreal. Rakell has plenty of opportunities to remain a steady contributor for the Penguins due to his first-line role, and he's been making the most of his chances. He's found the twine in seven of his last 12 appearances while amassing eight goals and 16 points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now