Rickard Rakell News: Secures assist in loss

Rakell notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Rakell's touch-pass in the neutral zone set up Evgeni Malkin for a third-period tally. Through 10 appearances, Rakell has four goals, two assists, 22 shots on net, 15 hits and 10 blocked shots. He started the game on Sidney Crosby's line but moved back with Malkin after Bryan Rust (lower body) left the game with an injury. Rakell can be streaky, but he's been fairly solid to begin 2024-25.