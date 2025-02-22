Rickard Rakell News: Set to play

Rakell (illness) is expected to play against Washington on Saturday after participating in Friday's practice, per Justin Guerriero of Tribune-Review Sports.

Rakell didn't play in Sweden's 4 Nations Face-Off matchup against the United States on Monday. He has accounted for 25 goals, 48 points, 146 shots on net., 66 blocked shots and 93 hits over 56 games with Pittsburgh this season. Rakell should occupy a top-six role and see time on the power play in Saturday's game.