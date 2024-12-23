Rickard Rakell News: Seven points in last four games

Rakell had a goal and two assists in a 7-3 win over Philadelphia on Monday.

He found twine at 11:53 of the first with a wrist shot from the slot after he'd had a goal overturned at the 7:14 mark. Rakell has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last four games and 29 points, including 16 snipes, in 36 games this season. At this rate, Rakell will challenge his career-best 69 points (34 goals, 35 assists) set back in 2017-18. He's a great veteran option for managers seeking a title this season.