Rickard Rakell News: Strikes on power play Friday

Rakell scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Rakell's goal early in the second period tied the game at 1-1. The 31-year-old forward has not slowed down in January, racking up six goals and two assists, including three power-play points, over eight contests this month. For the season, he has 23 goals, 39 points, 119 sohts on net, 76 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 47 appearances. He's already surpassed his output of 37 points from 2023-24, and a return to the 60-point mark is a possibility at his current pace.