Rickard Rakell News: Tallies on power play in loss

Rakell scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Rakell had gone five games without a goal, and he's earned just two point over five outings since his return from the 4 Nations Face-Off with Team Sweden. The 31-year-old is having one of the best years of his career, but he's lost a bit of momentum recently. For the season, he's at 26 goals, 50 points, 160 shots on net, 98 hits, 66 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating over 61 appearances.