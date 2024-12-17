Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rickard Rakell headshot

Rickard Rakell News: Twelve points in last 10 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 9:54pm

Rakell scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

He tipped a shot from Erik Karlsson just under the crossbar at 1:44 of OT to seal the win. It was Rakell's team-leading 14th goal. He has 12 points, including seven goals, over his last 10 games. Rakell has shaken off last season's malaise, and he's helping make us all forget about that performance.

Rickard Rakell
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now