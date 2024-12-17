Rickard Rakell News: Twelve points in last 10 games

Rakell scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

He tipped a shot from Erik Karlsson just under the crossbar at 1:44 of OT to seal the win. It was Rakell's team-leading 14th goal. He has 12 points, including seven goals, over his last 10 games. Rakell has shaken off last season's malaise, and he's helping make us all forget about that performance.