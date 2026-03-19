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Rickard Rakell News: Two helpers in Crosby's return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Rakell notched two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to Carolina.

With Sidney Crosby back in the lineup, Rakell was reunited with his usual center and helped set up Pittsburgh's captain for the team's first goal of the night. Rakell then had a hand on Erik Karlsson's first tally of the game just 59 seconds into the third. Rakell has been staying productive even without Crosby, as Wednesday's effort extended his point streak to seven games -- a stretch in which he's collected two goals and nine points, with four of his assists coming on the power play.

Rickard Rakell
Pittsburgh Penguins
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