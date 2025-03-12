Fantasy Hockey
Rickard Rakell headshot

Rickard Rakell News: Two helpers in Tuesday's OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Rakell notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

He set up Sidney Crosby tallies in each of the first two periods. Rakell continues to thrive on the Penguins' top line, and the 31-year-old winger sits one goal short of his third career 30-goal campaign -- and first since 2017-18 -- and four points away from reaching 60 for the third time.

