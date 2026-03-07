Rickard Rakell News: Two-point night in loss
Rakell had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.
The goal was Rakell's 12th goal of the season. He has 27 points in 41 games this season, and he'll be expected to carry a lot with Sidney Crosby (lower body) out and Evgeni Malkin serving the first game of a five-game suspension. Rakell is more a passenger than a driver, so his game could shrink short term.
