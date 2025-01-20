Fantasy Hockey
Rickard Rakell headshot

Rickard Rakell News: Unavailable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Rakell (personal) won't play against the Kings on Monday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Rakell didn't make the trip to LA because of a family matter. He has produced 23 goals, 40 points, 122 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and 77 hits through 48 appearances this season. Anthony Beauvillier will play on the top line due to Rakell's absence, while Matt Nieto will draw back into the lineup.

Rickard Rakell
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
