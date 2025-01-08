Rickard Rakell News: Up to 20 goals on season

Rakell scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

The veteran winger broke open a 1-1 tie with two rockets in the third period to beat Elvis Merzlikins, but the Penguins' defense couldn't make the lead hold up over the final 10 minutes of regulation. Rakell has been locked in over the last month, producing 10 goals and 19 points in the last 14 games, and the surge has already carried him to his sixth career 20-goal campaign in only 42 appearances. While he's been streaky throughout his career, if Rakell continues skating on a line with Sidney Crosby and maintaining a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit, his career-high mark of 34 goals from 2017-18 seems well within reach.