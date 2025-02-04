Fantasy Hockey
Ridly Greig headshot

Ridly Greig News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Greig scored a empty-net goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Greig has three goals and an assist during his four-game point streak. He was also tabbed to fill the second-line spot vacated by Josh Norris (undisclosed), who is week-to-week. Both Greig and third-line center Shane Pinto saw bumps in ice time, and each of them scored in this contest. They'll both be interesting short-term options for fantasy managers. For the season, Greig is at nine goals, 17 points, 69 shots on net, 91 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 50 appearances.

