Ridly Greig News: Deposits shorthanded goal

Greig scored a shorthanded goal on six shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Greig ended his 19-game goal drought with his unassisted tally in the third period. He has earned a point in each of the last two contests after going nine games without one prior to this improved stretch. The 22-year-old has been playing on the fourth line lately, though his 16:00 of ice time Thursday was his most since Nov. 21. Greig has three goals, nine points, 40 shots, 49 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 29 appearances.