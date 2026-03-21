Ridly Greig News: First point in six games
Greig scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 win over Toronto.
Greig made it 5-2 after taking a pass in the slot and going forehand to backhand before ripping a shot glove side. It was Greig's first point in six games and just his third (two goals, one assist) in his last 16 games. He continues to tease with potential, and his second-line role affords him opportunity. But we haven't seen a jump in Greig's offensive game... yet.
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