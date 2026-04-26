Ridly Greig News: Hit with hearing

Greig will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for roughing Sean Walker.

The incident in question surrounds a post-whistle scrum in which Greig punched Sean Walker while he was engaged with another player. The 23-year-old was not penalized on the play, but the Department of Player Safety will take a look regardless. With the Senators season over, should a suspension be handed down, Greig would have to serve it at the beginning of next season.