Ridly Greig News: Hit with hearing
Greig will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for roughing Sean Walker.
The incident in question surrounds a post-whistle scrum in which Greig punched Sean Walker while he was engaged with another player. The 23-year-old was not penalized on the play, but the Department of Player Safety will take a look regardless. With the Senators season over, should a suspension be handed down, Greig would have to serve it at the beginning of next season.
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