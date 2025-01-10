Fantasy Hockey
Ridly Greig headshot

Ridly Greig News: Inks four-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Greig agreed to terms on a four-year, $13 million contract extension with Ottawa on Friday.

Greig was scheduled to be one of 12 restricted free agents for the Senators this offseason but instead has committed to the team on an extended bridge deal that will keep him under contract through 2028-29. The 22-year-old forward will probably never be an offensive powerhouse, but he should provide between 20-30 points annually, making him a solid depth scoring option.

Ridly Greig
Ottawa Senators
