Ridly Greig News: Logs helper in win

Greig provided an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Greig has two goals and an assist over his last three contests. The 22-year-old is seeing time in all situations, though he's on the third line at even strength, which could cause his offense to falter -- he had an eight-game drought prior to his current streak. Overall, Greig is at 16 points, 67 shots on net, 89 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 49 appearances.