Ridly Greig News: Logs pair of helpers
Greig registered two assists, three shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Greig has picked up the pace with a goal and four assists over his last four outings. Prior to that stretch, he had logged just one goal over 10 games. The 23-year-old forward is up to 33 points this season -- one shy of matching his total from 78 regular-season contests a year ago. He's added 123 shots on net, 89 hits, 81 PIM, 50 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 72 appearances in a middle-six role.
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