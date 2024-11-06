Ridly Greig News: Nets lone goal in loss

Greig scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

Greig got the Senators on the board in the second period. The tally snapped his five-game point drought, though he has seen first-line usage in recent contests. The 22-year-old forward has been limited to two goals, 10 shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over nine appearances.