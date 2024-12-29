Fantasy Hockey
Ridly Greig headshot

Ridly Greig News: Nets power-play marker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Greig scored a power-play goal on three shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Greig has two goals and an assist over his last five games. The 22-year-old forward is playing in all situations, though he's still on the third line at even strength despite a recent uptick in ice time. He's up to four goals, 10 points, 43 shots on net, 52 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 32 appearances.

Ridly Greig
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
