Ridly Greig News: Nets power-play marker

Greig scored a power-play goal on three shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Greig has two goals and an assist over his last five games. The 22-year-old forward is playing in all situations, though he's still on the third line at even strength despite a recent uptick in ice time. He's up to four goals, 10 points, 43 shots on net, 52 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 32 appearances.