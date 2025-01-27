Ridly Greig News: Nets shortie Sunday

Greig scored a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Greig found the back of the net for the first time Jan. 2 and also snapped an eight-game point drought with this shorthanded goal in the first period. The 22-year-old has notched 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 47 games this season, but he might have more value in leagues that reward physicality stats since he's also notched 85 goals and 22 blocked shots.