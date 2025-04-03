Ridly Greig News: Nine points in last 13 games
Greig had two assists in a 2-1 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.
Greig has taken a step this season -- he set a new career mark in points (30) in 72 games. But he has also taken a step back. Greig has a minus-13 rating, which is a big swing from last season's plus-10. But he has nine points, including two goals, and 19 shots in his last 13 games. And he has 131 hits and 46 blocks.
