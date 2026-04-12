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Ridly Greig News: Pots shorthanded winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Greig scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

The first-period shortie proved to be the game-winner, and all the offensive support Linus Ullmark would need. Greig has three multi-point efforts in the last six games, carrying him to a career-high 35 points in 75 contests, and if the 23-year-old can score one more goal over the Senators' final two regular-season games, it'll establish a new career high of 14 as well.

Ridly Greig
Ottawa Senators
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