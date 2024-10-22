Ridly Greig News: Power-play goal in return

Greig scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Greig scored his first goal of the season in his return from a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has added one hit, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over three appearances in 2024-25. He'll likely play in a middle-six role at even strength, but Greig will have a slightly higher floor as long as he continues to see power-play time.