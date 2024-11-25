Ridly Greig News: Provides two assists

Greig notched two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Greig has racked up five helpers over his last six outings, including two power-play assists, but he's now gone nine games without a goal. The 22-year-old continues to log middle-six minutes while featuring on the second power-play unit. He's up to seven points, 22 shots on net, 30 hits, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating through 18 appearances this season.