Ridly Greig News: Puts away goal Saturday
Greig scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.
Greig ended an eight-game goal drought with his third-period tally to put the Senators on the comeback trail. The 22-year-old forward is up to 10 goals, 21 points, 86 shots on net, 112 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 59 appearances this season. That's not too different from his 26 points in 72 outings a year ago. Greig is likely to remain in a middle-six role for the rest of the campaign, though he has exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in three of his last seven games.
