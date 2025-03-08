Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ridly Greig headshot

Ridly Greig News: Puts away goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Greig scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

Greig ended an eight-game goal drought with his third-period tally to put the Senators on the comeback trail. The 22-year-old forward is up to 10 goals, 21 points, 86 shots on net, 112 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 59 appearances this season. That's not too different from his 26 points in 72 outings a year ago. Greig is likely to remain in a middle-six role for the rest of the campaign, though he has exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in three of his last seven games.

Ridly Greig
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now