Ridly Greig News: Receives two-game suspension

Greig was suspended for two 2026-27 regular-season games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for roughing Carolina's Sean Walker on April 25.

The incident occurred in Ottawa's season-ending Game 4 playoff loss to the Hurricanes. Greig had one assist in the series after collecting 13 goals, 35 points, 129 shots on net and 96 hits in 77 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season.