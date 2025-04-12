Ridly Greig News: Scores, assists in win Friday

Greig recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Shane Pinto grabbed most of the headlines after his two-goal performance, but Greig certainly made his presence felt as well. He set up Pinto's opener just 28 seconds into the game and later gave Ottawa a 3-0 lead in the early stages of the second frame. Greig is having a career-best season in 2024-25, as the 22-year-old is up to 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 76 appearances. This is the first time he's reached the 30-point plateau in his young NHL career.