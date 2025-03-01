Ridly Greig News: Seven points in last 10 games

Greig put up two assists, including one while shorthanded, in a 5-3 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

Greig has put up seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last 10 games after starting the season with just 13 points in his first 46 games. We're not certain if he's actually taking a bit of a step forward, or if this is lightning in a proverbial bottle. But Greig is a bit of a fantasy unicorn -- half of his 20 points have come on special teams (six PPP, four SHP). That's an interesting profile if he can increase his overall output.