Ridly Greig News: Slated to play

Greig (illness) is expected to play against Chicago on Tuesday, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Claude Giroux was going to sit out Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia for rest, but an illness to Greig forced the Senators to change course. With Greig set to return to action, Giroux will skip Tuesday's matchup against the Blackhawks instead. Greig has produced 13 goals, 33 points, 115 shots on net and 136 hits through 76 appearances this season.