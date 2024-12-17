Ridly Greig News: Snaps slump with helper

Greig notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Greig snapped a nine-game drought with his helper on a Noah Gregor goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Greig spent most of the early part of the season in a middle-six role, but he's been on the fourth-line lately, though he's also maintained a spot on the second power-play unit. He has eight points, 34 shots on net, 47 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 28 appearances.