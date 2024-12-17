Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ridly Greig headshot

Ridly Greig News: Snaps slump with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Greig notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Greig snapped a nine-game drought with his helper on a Noah Gregor goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Greig spent most of the early part of the season in a middle-six role, but he's been on the fourth-line lately, though he's also maintained a spot on the second power-play unit. He has eight points, 34 shots on net, 47 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 28 appearances.

Ridly Greig
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now