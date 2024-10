Greig (upper body) will be in action versus Utah on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

Greig returns following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 22-year-old center was pointless in his first two outings while registering just two blocks and a minus-2 rating despite averaging 2:24 of ice time with the man advantage. With Greig back, he should fill a bottom-six role in Tuesday's tilt.