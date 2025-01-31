Ridly Greig News: Tallies on power play
Greig scored a power-play goal on three shots, added four PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
Greig has scored in back-to-back games after being limited to one assist over his previous 12 contests. The 22-year-old forward opened the scoring at 4:08 of the second period. Greig is now at 15 points (five on the power play), 65 shots on net, 87 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-10 rating across 48 appearances. His upside is limited in a third-line role, though he is able to agitate opponents with his physical play, which can make up for his modest offense in deep formats.
