Ridly Greig News: Two helpers in OT loss

Greig picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

It was the first multi-point performance of the season for Greig. The 22-year-old has been skating in a top-six role but hasn't taken advantage, managing just two goals and four points through 13 appearances this season. Once David Perron (personal) is ready to rejoin the lineup, Greig could get bumped down the depth chart.