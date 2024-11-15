Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ridly Greig headshot

Ridly Greig News: Two helpers in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 6:21am

Greig picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

It was the first multi-point performance of the season for Greig. The 22-year-old has been skating in a top-six role but hasn't taken advantage, managing just two goals and four points through 13 appearances this season. Once David Perron (personal) is ready to rejoin the lineup, Greig could get bumped down the depth chart.

Ridly Greig
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now