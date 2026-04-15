Rieger Lorenz headshot

Rieger Lorenz News: Inks two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Lorenz agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Wednesday.

Lorenz is fresh off winning a second National Championship with Denver, having racked up 16 goals and 18 assists in his senior campaign. Selected by the Wild in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old winger's deal will start in 2026-27. Look for Lorenz to finish up the year with AHL Iowa.

Rieger Lorenz
Minnesota Wild
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