Riley Heidt News: Posts three points
Heidt scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Iowa's 4-0 win over Rockford on Saturday.
Heidt has done a fair job as an AHL rookie this year, earning seven goals and 24 points over 64 appearances. The forward snapped a four-game drought with his big performance Saturday, which was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 12.
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