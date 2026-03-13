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Riley Kidney News: Involved in trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Kidney was acquired by Ottawa from Montreal on Friday in exchange for Hunter Shepard and Jake Chiasson.

Kidney has 11 goals and 33 points in 46 outings with ECHL Trois-Rivieres in 2025-26. He also has an assist in six appearances with AHL Laval this season. Spending most of the campaign in the ECHL doesn't bode well for the 22-year-old's chances of eventually playing in the NHL, but he was originally taken relatively high (No. 63 overall) by Montreal in the 2021 NHL Draft. Perhaps getting a fresh start in Ottawa's minor-league system will benefit Kidney.

Riley Kidney
Ottawa Senators
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