Riley Patterson headshot

Riley Patterson News: Big finish for OHL regular season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Patterson scored twice and added an assist in OHL Niagara's 6-5 overtime win over Erie on Sunday.

Patterson concludes the OHL regular season with 40 goals and 84 points over 60 appearances. He added 268 shots on net and a minus-3 rating. This year represented a step up for Patterson, a fourth-round pick of the Canucks in 2024. He'll look to keep things rolling as long as the IceDogs are in the playoffs.

Riley Patterson
Vancouver Canucks
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