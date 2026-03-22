Riley Patterson News: Big finish for OHL regular season
Patterson scored twice and added an assist in OHL Niagara's 6-5 overtime win over Erie on Sunday.
Patterson concludes the OHL regular season with 40 goals and 84 points over 60 appearances. He added 268 shots on net and a minus-3 rating. This year represented a step up for Patterson, a fourth-round pick of the Canucks in 2024. He'll look to keep things rolling as long as the IceDogs are in the playoffs.
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