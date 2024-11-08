Fantasy Hockey
Riley Stillman Injury: Getting close to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Stillman (lower body) is travelling with the team on their current three-game swing through the Southwest and is getting close to a return, coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday.

Stillman was injured during training camp and has yet to play an NHL game this season. The 26-year-old defenseman had one goal, seven assists and 81 hits in 50 regular-season games split between Buffalo and Vancouver in 2023-24.

