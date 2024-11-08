Riley Stillman Injury: Getting close to return

Per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Stillman (lower body) is travelling with the team on their current three-game swing through the Southwest and is getting close to a return, coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday.

Stillman was injured during training camp and has yet to play an NHL game this season. The 26-year-old defenseman had one goal, seven assists and 81 hits in 50 regular-season games split between Buffalo and Vancouver in 2023-24.