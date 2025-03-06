Riley Stillman Injury: Leaves Thursday's game

Stillman (face) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Stillman took a skate to the face on his first shift, Lavalette adds. Stillman's exit is reportedly for precautionary reasons -- he was a fill-in for Dmitry Orlov (undisclosed) in this contest, who was a late scratch just before puck drop, so it's possible the Hurricanes are just being careful with their defense in a precarious position.