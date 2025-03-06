Fantasy Hockey
Riley Stillman headshot

Riley Stillman Injury: Leaves Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Stillman (face) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Stillman took a skate to the face on his first shift, Lavalette adds. Stillman's exit is reportedly for precautionary reasons -- he was a fill-in for Dmitry Orlov (undisclosed) in this contest, who was a late scratch just before puck drop, so it's possible the Hurricanes are just being careful with their defense in a precarious position.

Riley Stillman
Carolina Hurricanes

